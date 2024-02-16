My research is focused on the vestibular system, a sensory system in the inner ear that detects head movements and changes in head position, and how it influences autonomic regulation. A major focus in recent years is the neural pathways responsible for producing motion sickness. In my administrative (vice chancellor) role at the University of Pittsburgh, I am responsible for assuring that all research is conducted ethically and in compliance with all regulations. Thus, I have expertise in the regulations and ethical framework related to human and animal subject research, biosafety, gene manipulation, human stem cell experiments, radiation safety, clinical trials, research integrity, export control and research security. I can provide background on the regulatory requirements related to the safe and ethical conduct of research.