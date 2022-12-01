Bisrat Kinfemichael, Ph.D.

New York Institute of Technology, New York Tech

Assistant Professor of Accounting and Finance

Expertise: EconomyEconomicsEconomics and FinanceRecessionFederal ReserveUnemploymentInflationMacroeconomicsLabor TrendsFinance & Development

Bisrat Kinfemichael earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Southern Illinois University, and his M.A. and B.A. in Economics from Addis Ababa University. Prior to joining New York Tech, he taught various economics courses at Bradley University, Southern Illinois University, and Addis Ababa University. Kinfemichael’s non-academic experience includes working as a marketing researcher for Population Services International, a Washington, D.C.-based global health organization, as well as working for Coca-Cola Sabco, a multinational company.

Honors and Awards:
Bernard Herald Co's Outstanding Faculty Contribution to Industry Engagement Award, 2020
Distinguished School of Management Faculty Scholarship Award, New York Institute of Technology, 2019

Courses Taught at New York Tech:
ECON 101: Basic Economics
ECON 202: Principles of Economics I
ECON 204: Principles of Economics II
ECON 601: Managerial Economics for Decision Making
ECON 610: Macro Environment of Business
ECON 620: Microeconomic Industry Analysis

