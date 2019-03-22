The research interests of Bobbi S. Pritt, M.D., are in clinical parasitology, vector-borne diseases, trainee education, and appropriate test utilization. As director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory in Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Dr. Pritt has coordinated the development of real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for multiple tick and mosquito-borne pathogens such as Plasmodium knowlesi, Borrelia mayonii, Borrelia miyamotoi, Powassan virus and chikungunya virus. She has also developed a multiplex PCR assay for the major human pathogenic microsporidia species that cause diarrhea and disseminated infections. Most recently, Dr. Pritt has directed multiple research efforts to characterize two novel tick-borne pathogens that infect humans in the upper midwest region of the United States. Dr. Pritt's work has resulted in the implementation of rapid and highly sensitive molecular tests for important human infections, including malaria, microsporidiosis, Lyme disease and Borrelia miyamotoi infection. Malaria, in particular, is a potentially fatal disease and a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide. In the U.S., malaria is most commonly seen in individuals who have traveled to or emigrated from endemic areas such as parts of Africa, Asia and South America. Dr. Pritt also played a key role in discovering and describing two new tick-borne pathogens. In 2011, she described an Ehrlichia muris-like bacterium, and in 2016, she described a novel Borrelia species (Candidatus Borrelia mayonii), which causes Lyme disease. Both pathogens appear to be limited to the upper midwest region of the United States.
Although traditionally associated with diarrheal illness in patients with AIDS, extraintestinal infections involving various organs have been reported with increasing frequency in the past decade, particularly in immunocompromised hosts.
According to Dr. Pritt, a few patients die from Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating bacteria, every year in the U.S. “It’s usually devastating,” says Dr. Pritt.
“Not all tests are capable of detecting positive results when the patient is truly positive. They may not be as good at detecting that viral genetic material as other tests. So, those are the two main components that go into the virus detection and the third main component is the time point and disease.”
- Testing, Testing, and More Testing: Newswise Live COVID-19 Expert Panel
“We need to continue our safe practices, safe distancing, masking, hand washing and so if you test monthly, sure that’s helpful but that doesn't mean that you can give up these other things. It still has to be one tool in our toolbox from protecting us for Covid-19 and testing once a month will tell you that time period that on the day of that test that person is not infected but if they're not exhibiting and adhering to all the safe practices, then for the next months – well that whole entire month they could be potentially at risk.”
- Testing, Testing, and More Testing: Newswise Live COVID-19 Expert Panel