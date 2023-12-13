Dr. Bonnielin Swenor is founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Disability Health Research Center, and Endowed Professor for Disability Health and Justice at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She has been an associate professor since June 2019, and holds various appointments at numerous centers across the university.

Her work uses data-driven approaches to transform societal views of disability, an approach best summarized by the Center motto: “shifting the paradigm from ‘living with a disability’ to ‘thriving with a disability.’” Her research has received attention from federal policy leaders at the White House, in Congress, and in multiple federal agencies, advising multiple institutions and organizations on disability equity and inclusion. She was named a Health Equity Champion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).