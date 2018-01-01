Borja Garcia, PhD

Borja Garcia, PhD

Loughborough University

Senior Lecturer in Sport Management and Policy

Expertise: FIFAAnti-Doping LegislationPremier LeagueEuropean Union

An expert in European governance, sport football, Dr Garcia has two main fields of research interests. The first is the origin and development of the European Union’s sports policy, which he has researched using a theoretical approach based on agenda-setting and multilevel governance models. The second area would be broadly defined as the governance of sport. This is defined as both systemic governance structures and principles of good governance. In this area Dr. García is interested in finding out about the nature of the relations between governmental and non-governmental actors in sports governance, especially at the supranational level with a focus on the case of football and the roles of UEFA and EU institutions.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

TO BE OR NOT TO BE SPECIFIC? UNDERSTANDING EU INSTITUTIONS’DEFINITION OF THE SPECIFIC NATURE OF SPORT

2023

The “autonomy” of developing countries in the Olympic Movement: Assessing the fate of sports governance transplants in the Global South

2022

291 Development and validation of the Cystic Fibrosis Stress Questionnaire: A cystic fibrosis–specific measure of perceived stress

2022

The Capture of EU Football Regulation by the Football Governing Bodies

1

2022

Impact of Covid19 on perceived barriers to practice physical activity in users of fitness centers in Spain

2022

The short life of the European Super League: A case study on institutional tensions in sport industries

15

2022

Impacto de la Covid19 en las barreras percibidas para practicar actividad física en las personas usuarias de centros fitness en España

2022

Brexit and global sport power Europe

2022

Resisting the pressures of globalisation: the repeated failure of elite sport reforms in re-United Germany

5

2021

Beyond sports autonomy: A case for collaborative sport governance approaches

16

2021

The railway and the ball, the spread of football in São Paulo State

1

2021

Supporters’ attitudes towards European football governance: structural dimensions and sociodemographic patterns

7

2021

15th Sport&EU Conference-Book of Proceedings

2021

Routledge Handbook of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

6

2021

Club-militants, institutionalists, critics, moderns and globalists: A quantitative governance-based typology of football supporters

15

2020

NatioNal teams, multiple loyalties. a DiscussioN of three football case stuDies

3

2020

Collaborations between National Olympic Committees and public authorities

3

2019

Introduction to the Research Handbook on EU Sports Law and Policy

2018

European law and the governance of sport

4

2018

Research handbook on EU sports law and policy

11

2018

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08056