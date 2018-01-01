An expert in European governance, sport football, Dr Garcia has two main fields of research interests. The first is the origin and development of the European Union’s sports policy, which he has researched using a theoretical approach based on agenda-setting and multilevel governance models. The second area would be broadly defined as the governance of sport. This is defined as both systemic governance structures and principles of good governance. In this area Dr. García is interested in finding out about the nature of the relations between governmental and non-governmental actors in sports governance, especially at the supranational level with a focus on the case of football and the roles of UEFA and EU institutions.