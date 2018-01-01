An expert in European governance, sport football, Dr Garcia has two main fields of research interests. The first is the origin and development of the European Union’s sports policy, which he has researched using a theoretical approach based on agenda-setting and multilevel governance models. The second area would be broadly defined as the governance of sport. This is defined as both systemic governance structures and principles of good governance. In this area Dr. García is interested in finding out about the nature of the relations between governmental and non-governmental actors in sports governance, especially at the supranational level with a focus on the case of football and the roles of UEFA and EU institutions.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
TO BE OR NOT TO BE SPECIFIC? UNDERSTANDING EU INSTITUTIONS’DEFINITION OF THE SPECIFIC NATURE OF SPORT
|
2023
|
The “autonomy” of developing countries in the Olympic Movement: Assessing the fate of sports governance transplants in the Global South
|
2022
|
291 Development and validation of the Cystic Fibrosis Stress Questionnaire: A cystic fibrosis–specific measure of perceived stress
|
2022
|
The Capture of EU Football Regulation by the Football Governing Bodies
|
1
|
2022
|
Impact of Covid19 on perceived barriers to practice physical activity in users of fitness centers in Spain
|
2022
|
The short life of the European Super League: A case study on institutional tensions in sport industries
|
15
|
2022
|
Impacto de la Covid19 en las barreras percibidas para practicar actividad física en las personas usuarias de centros fitness en España
|
2022
|
Brexit and global sport power Europe
|
2022
|
Resisting the pressures of globalisation: the repeated failure of elite sport reforms in re-United Germany
|
5
|
2021
|
Beyond sports autonomy: A case for collaborative sport governance approaches
|
16
|
2021
|
The railway and the ball, the spread of football in São Paulo State
|
1
|
2021
|
Supporters’ attitudes towards European football governance: structural dimensions and sociodemographic patterns
|
7
|
2021
|
15th Sport&EU Conference-Book of Proceedings
|
2021
|
Routledge Handbook of the Olympic and Paralympic Games
|
6
|
2021
|
Club-militants, institutionalists, critics, moderns and globalists: A quantitative governance-based typology of football supporters
|
15
|
2020
|
NatioNal teams, multiple loyalties. a DiscussioN of three football case stuDies
|
3
|
2020
|
Collaborations between National Olympic Committees and public authorities
|
3
|
2019
|
Introduction to the Research Handbook on EU Sports Law and Policy
|
2018
|
European law and the governance of sport
|
4
|
2018
|
Research handbook on EU sports law and policy
|
11
|
2018