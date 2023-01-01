Director, Space Systems Research Group

Faculty Advisor, Aerospace Enterprise

PhD, University of Michigan Biography Dr. King is an experimentalist interested in studying electric space propulsion systems, including Hall-effect thrusters, ion engines, and arc jets. By utilizing strong electromagnetic forces to accelerate an ionized plasma propellant, electric thrusters take advantage of on-orbit solar power generation to enjoy significant fuel savings over traditional chemical rockets. King's research experience in the broader field of plasma physics includes such diverse subjects as the design of in-situ electrostatic probes, ion-energy analysis, time-of-flight mass spectrometry, Doppler laser cooling of trapped ions, optical flow diagnostics, and antimatter confinement. Areas of Expertise Space Propulsion

Plasma Physics

Optical Fluid Diagnostics Research Interests Design of in-situ electrostatic probes

Ion-energy analysis and time-of-flight mass spectrometry

Doppler laser cooling of trapped ions

Optical flow diagnostics

Antimatter confinement