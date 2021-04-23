Braden Allenby, PhD, JD

Arizona State University (ASU)

Lincoln Professor of Engineering and Ethics and Founding Director of the Center for Earth Systems Engineering and Management

Expertise: SustainabilityNational SecurityEmerging TechnologiesDepartment Of DefenseIndustrial EcologyEarth systems engineering and managementDeisgn and environmentWarUrbanEthicsmilitary technologySecurity Technology 

Brad Allenby is an environmental engineer who studies industrial ecology, sustainable engineering, earth systems engineering and management, and emerging technologies. 

Allenby is a Lincoln Professor of Engineering and Ethics, and President's Professor of civil, environmental and sustainable engineering and professor of law. He is the founding director of the Center for Earth Systems Engineering and Management, and the founding chair of the Consortium for Emerging Technologies, Military Operations, and National Security. Allenby is also the co-chair of the Weaponized Narrative Initiative of the Center for the Future of War. 

He is a past president of the International Society for Industrial Ecology and a former director for Energy and Environmental Systems at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

I believe the split between the human world and the natural world that we’ve all grown up with will begin to look obsolete. The human will become very different, as we fuse our individual selves into techno-human networks.

- The Guardian

