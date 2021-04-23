Brad Allenby is an environmental engineer who studies industrial ecology, sustainable engineering, earth systems engineering and management, and emerging technologies. Allenby is a Lincoln Professor of Engineering and Ethics, and President's Professor of civil, environmental and sustainable engineering and professor of law. He is the founding director of the Center for Earth Systems Engineering and Management, and the founding chair of the Consortium for Emerging Technologies, Military Operations, and National Security. Allenby is also the co-chair of the Weaponized Narrative Initiative of the Center for the Future of War. He is a past president of the International Society for Industrial Ecology and a former director for Energy and Environmental Systems at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.