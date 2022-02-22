Associate Professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. Dr. Bradley Klontz, Psy.D., CFP, is an expert in financial psychology and specializes in analyzing common behavior finance habits and trends. He’s a creative communicator and innovative thinker, able to successfully engage and educate diverse audiences across a variety of media platforms. Dr. Klontz is the founder of the Financial Psychology Institute and a recipient of the Innovative Practice Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association. He also is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and a former President of the Hawaii Psychological Association. A co-author and co-editor of six books about financial psychology, health, and therapy, Dr. Klontz was a recipient of the Innovative Practice Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association for his expertise on money and wealth issues and his industry-leading financial psychology practice. Dr. Klontz’s most recent book, “Psychology of Financial Planning: The Practitioner's Guide to Money and Behavior,” was published in September 2022. Dr. Klontz is now a rising financial wellness influencer on social media — he’s been featured for his insight by Yahoo, CNBC, Forbes and others. His TikTok profile has gained over 800,000 followers and earned more than 7.5 million likes.