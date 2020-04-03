Dr. Brent Goldfarb is an Associate Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship in the M&O Department at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. Goldfarb's research focuses on how the production and exchange of technology differs from more traditional economic goods, with a focus on the implications on the role of startups in the economy. He focuses on such questions as how do markets and employer policies affect incentives to discover new commercially valuable technologies and when is it best to commercialize them through new technology-based firms? Why do radical technologies appear to be the domain of startups? And how big was the dot.com boom? Copies of Dr. Goldfarb's publications and working papers have been downloaded over 1200 times.
Title
Cited By
Year
Bottom-up versus top-down policies towards the commercialization of university intellectual property
728
2003
Form or substance: the role of business plans in venture capital decision making
270
2009
The effect of government contracting on academic research: Does the source of funding affect scientific output?
200
2008
Appropriability and commercialization: Evidence from MIT inventions
146
2008
Was there too little entry during the Dot Com Era?
127
2007
Affect and the framing effect within individuals over time: Risk taking in a dynamic investment simulation
125
2010
Are angels different? An analysis of early venture financing
101
2013
Scientific apophenia in strategic management research: Significance tests & mistaken inference
77
2016
Diffusion of general-purpose technologies: understanding patterns in the electrification of US Manufacturing 1880–1930
65
2005
Scholarship and inventive activity in the university: complements or substitutes?
43
2009
Inventing the entrepreneurial university
32
2004
Optimal inertia: when organizations should
29
2006
Demand vs. supply driven innovations: US and Swedish experiences in academic entrepreneurship
25
2001
Searching for ghosts: business survival, unmeasured entrepreneurial activity and private equity investment in the dot-com era
24
2005
Small ideas, big ideas, bad ideas, good ideas:'get big fast'and dot com venture creation
17
2006
Entrepreneurial team formation
13
2020
Federal funding and the rate and direction of inventive activity
13
2018
Bubbles and crashes: The boom and bust of technological innovation
9
2019
Finance of new industries
9
2012
The origins of firm strategy: Learning by economic experimentation and strategic pivots in the early automobile industry
4
2020
With Bitcoin’s recent hot streak, finance expert David Kass and “Bubbles and Crashes” co-author Brent Goldfarb, both professors at Maryland Smith, share their views on the cryptocurrency’s viability as a market asset and currency for trade.
04-Mar-2021 02:10:46 PM EST
Successful entrepreneurs are good storytellers. But sometimes the story is more fiction than nonfiction. Maryland Smith expert Brent Goldfarb explains the evolution and implications of Luckin Coffee’s fictionalized narrative.
03-Apr-2020 08:05:02 PM EDT
"It is extraordinarily difficult to change these sorts of conventions without some sort of government coercion, and even then, it is hard," Goldfarb said. "Just as the United States was unable to shift to the metric system, I see little chance that we'd change all our calendars, computer programs, and intuitive thinking to get rid of leap years and have a constant calendar."
- Forget leap days, start every year on a Monday - professors propose new calendar
"This is a win for Uber," said Brent Goldfarb, academic director at the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland, College Park. "Putting in front of them an extra regulatory hoop or two to jump through isn't going to restrain them much. The basic model is approved."
- Uber, Lyft secure future in Maryland with passage of ride-share law
"Just as the United States was unable to shift to the metric system, I see little chance that we'd all change our calendars, computer programs and intuitive thinking to get rid of leap years and have a constant calendar," he told the paper.
- Tired of Leap Day? Wish Christmas was always on a Monday? Get on board with the permanent calendar