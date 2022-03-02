Brent Maddin's work focuses on reimagining the roles, and preparation, for a new educator workforce. As the executive director of Next Education Workforce initiatives at Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College, Maddin works to empower individual educators and improve education systems. NEW combines innovative models of schooling to expand who is in the classroom and to rethink the structure of their roles. Prior to ASU, Maddin was co-founder and provost at the Relay Graduate School of Education where he established the vision for the institution’s curriculum and managed teams focused on curriculum design, institutional research and program innovation. While at Relay, Maddin also founded TeacherSquared, a national center dedicated to increasing collaboration among teacher preparation institutions. He was a founding staff member of IDEA College Prep, and a nationally board-certified teacher in secondary science.