Brett R. Loman, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant professor

Expertise: PhysiologyGastrointestinal HealthDiet - Nutritionmicrobial metabolismgut healthgut-brain axisStress

Dr. Brett Loman's interdisciplinary research improves animal and human gastrointestinal and mental health. By understanding how environmental factors such as nutrition and stress alter communication between the resident microbiota, intestine, and brain, his work strives to formulate dietary interventions that reduce gastrointestinal symptoms during functional gastrointestinal disorders, psychological stress, and cancer.


Affiliations: Loman is an assistant professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is affiliated with the Division of Nutritional Sciences, also part of ACES, and the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology

Gut microbiome responds to alteration in female sex hormone status and exacerbates metabolic dysfunction

3

2024

Intestinal and Hepatic Histology Are Altered by Soluble Fiber Consumption in an FXR-Dependent Manner

2024

Psychological Stress and Dietary Fiber Regulate Markers of Inflammation and Anxiety

2024

Do Nutrition Interventions Improve Gastrointestinal Symptoms During Cancer Treatment? A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

2024

Prebiotic Dietary Fiber Consumption Confers Resilience to Psychological Stress

2024

Gut Microbiota and Symptom Expression and Severity in Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

2024

Gut microbiome–the key to our pets’ health and happiness?

1

2024

Chemotherapy-induced gut microbiome disruption, inflammation, and cognitive decline in female patients with breast cancer

2024

Associations among gut permeability, inflammation, and cognitive impairment in female breast cancer patients treated with chemotherapy

2023

Effect of Diets Varying in Iron and Saturated Fat on the Gut Microbiota and Intestinal Inflammation: A Crossover Feeding Study among Older Females with Obesity

2023

Facilitating a high-quality dietary pattern induces shared microbial responses linking diet quality, blood pressure, and microbial sterol metabolism in caregiver-child dyads

3

2022

Psychological stress disrupts intestinal epithelial cell function and mucosal integrity through microbe and host-directed processes

26

2022

Collection of biospecimens from parent-child dyads in a community garden-based nutrition intervention: protocol and feasibility

2

2022

661: DIETARY FIBER RESTRUCTURES HOST-MICROBIOTA GABA-ERGIC SIGNALING TO INFLUENCE INTESTINAL MOTILITY IN A SEGMENTDEPENDENT MANNER.

2022

Mammary tumors alter the fecal bacteriome and permit enteric bacterial translocation

9

2022

Stressor-induced increases in circulating, but not colonic, cytokines are related to anxiety-like behavior and hippocampal inflammation in a murine colitis model

3

2022

Stressor-induced reduction in cognitive behavior is associated with impaired colonic mucus layer integrity and is dependent upon the LPS-binding protein receptor CD14

8

2022

The gut microbiome significantly contributes to the development of chemotherapy-associated, brain-mediated side effects

2021

Psychological stress disrupts intestinal epithelial cell function and mucosal integrity through microbe and host-directed processes

2

2021

Manipulations of the gut microbiome alter chemotherapy-induced inflammation and behavioral side effects in female mice

68

2021

