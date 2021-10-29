Brett Wingeier, Ph.D., is co-founder and chief executive officer of Magnus Medical and a member of its Board of Directors. He brings over 20 years of experience in the development and commercialization of advanced neurotechnology. Most recently, he was a co-founder of Halo Neuroscience, where he was chief technology officer and later assumed the additional role of CEO. During his tenure at Halo, he raised $26 million over seven years to commercialize non-invasive electrical brain stimulation across consumer and medical applications. He was also the architect of Halo Sport, the world’s first consumer neurostimulation headset for movement training, as well as the company’s next-generation products, which remain under development for cognitive and psychiatric health. As CTO, he built and supervised hardware and software development teams, led Halo’s applied neuroscience research program, led manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Asia, and managed IP and regulatory affairs. As CEO, he additionally supervised clinical affairs, distribution, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer sales, partnerships, marketing, and customer support for Halo’s portfolio of products. Before co-founding Halo, Dr. Wingeier was one of the first employees at NeuroPace, where he co-developed the world’s first responsive neurostimulator for epilepsy—called the RNS System—which received PMA approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013. At NeuroPace, he was the principal biomedical engineer responsible for firmware engineering, clinical science, biostatistics, and product management. Today, the RNS System is an accepted treatment for intractable epilepsy, with over 2,000 implants and 82% seizure frequency reduction. In parallel, he was instrumental in the development and clinical trial of Autonomic Technologies’ Pulsante implant, which attained CE Mark certification to treat cluster headaches in 2012, and migraine headaches in 2017. Dr. Wingeier received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering and his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering, both from Tulane University. He has completed additional studies at Swinburne University’s Brain Science Institute and at Stanford Biodesign. Dr. Wingeier is a registered patent agent, a prolific inventor with over 60 issued U.S. patents, and a member of the IEEE Working Group on Neuroethics.