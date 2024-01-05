Professor Brian DeMarco joined the Department of Physics at Illinois in August 2003, and he has worked on experiments with ultracold atom gases for almost 30 years. DeMarco completed his undergraduate degree in Physics at SUNY Geneseo, where he worked on low-energy fusion experiments. That first taste of research was enough to ignite his interest in experimental physics for life, and in 1996, he left NY for Boulder, Colorado to pursue a PhD in physics. For his PhD research, DeMarco worked with Debbie Jin to produce the first Fermi gas of atoms. He defended his dissertation in 2001, and went down the road to NIST in Boulder to work with David Wineland on trapped ion quantum computing experiments. DeMarco has served on a number of national committees, including the APS Panel On Public Affairs, and he was a member of the 2016-2018 Defense Sciences Study Group class. He is currently Chair of the NASA Fundamental Science Standing Review Board and Director of the $25M NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (QLCI-HQAN).