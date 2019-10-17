Dr. Brian Elzweig is an Associate Professor in the Department of Accounting and Finance. Elzweig’s research focuses on various aspects of business law. He has published many articles on securities law, general business law, and management issues that impact members of Generation X and subsequent generations. Elzweig received a BS in Criminology from Florida State University, a JD from California Western School of Law, and an LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation form Georgetown University Law Center, and spent nine years at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where he became a full professor. Prior to entering academe, Elzweig spent twelve years in law practice both in the private and public sectors. His work has been published in the William and Mary Business Law Review, Pace Law Review, Harvard Business Review (online), Journal of Accountancy, Tax Adviser as well as other publications. His research has been cited numerous times by many high-ranking law and business journals, as well as by the Federal Courts.