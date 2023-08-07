Brian Johnson, PhD

University of Idaho

University Distinguished Professor, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Endowed Chair in Power Engineering

Expertise: Protection and Reconfiguration of Zonal Distribution SystemsController Interface DeviceCustom Power DevicesComputer Engineering

As a renowned expert in power system applications, Brian Johnson knows how to keep our energy flowing smoothly. From power system protection to energy storage systems, Johnson’s got it covered. He's also worked in cybersecurity and intelligent transportation systems.


Johnson is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and he’s held leadership roles on various technical committees. Plus, he is the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Endowed Chair in Power Engineering.


Over the past 27 years, Johnson’s advised an impressive 248 grad students in Moscow and beyond, many through the College of Engineering’s Engineering Outreach online education program. Plus, he advised 190 students completing graduate certificates.


 

