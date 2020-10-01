Brian Small, Ph.D.

Brian Small, Ph.D.

University of Idaho

Professor of Fish Physiology, Director of the Aquaculture Research Institute

Expertise: Fish physiology Aquaculture ResearchFish NutritionAquacultureMarine Sciencewild fishes

Brian Small is the director of the Aquaculture Research Institute (ARI) at the University of Idaho with research interests that span many facets of fish physiology and nutrition. He leads a highly recognized aquaculture program that includes formal partnerships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Together, their research supports sustainable aquaculture and the conservation of aquatics species, with strengths in salmonid nutrition, health, selective breeding, genetics and genomics. 

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07241