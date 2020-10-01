Brian Small is the director of the Aquaculture Research Institute (ARI) at the University of Idaho with research interests that span many facets of fish physiology and nutrition. He leads a highly recognized aquaculture program that includes formal partnerships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Together, their research supports sustainable aquaculture and the conservation of aquatics species, with strengths in salmonid nutrition, health, selective breeding, genetics and genomics.