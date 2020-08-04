Brian Tang researches tropical cyclones (hurricanes). He studies how they form and what causes them to intensify and weaken. In particular, he is interested in how cloud clusters organize into tropical cyclones, how vertical wind shear weakens tropical cyclones by injecting dry air into the storm, how tropical cyclones rapidly intensify, and how midlatitude weather systems interact with tropical cyclones. He is the author of a popular webpage that contains real-time track and intensity forecasts of tropical cyclones. Tang also researches severe weather. He studies how terrain influences severe thunderstorms over the northeastern U.S. The research has helped weather forecasters recognize situations where the risk of severe weather is higher. Tang has also studied trends in large hail over the U.S., which has been increasing over parts of the U.S. due to environmental factors.