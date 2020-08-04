Brian Tang researches tropical cyclones (hurricanes). He studies how they form and what causes them to intensify and weaken. In particular, he is interested in how cloud clusters organize into tropical cyclones, how vertical wind shear weakens tropical cyclones by injecting dry air into the storm, how tropical cyclones rapidly intensify, and how midlatitude weather systems interact with tropical cyclones. He is the author of a popular webpage that contains real-time track and intensity forecasts of tropical cyclones. Tang also researches severe weather. He studies how terrain influences severe thunderstorms over the northeastern U.S. The research has helped weather forecasters recognize situations where the risk of severe weather is higher. Tang has also studied trends in large hail over the U.S., which has been increasing over parts of the U.S. due to environmental factors.
There are several key items in play with Isaias over the next 48 hours, most pertinently the tropical storm conditions posing an immediate threat for Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.
The fact that recent verification of Dorian departing the Caribbean further north than consensus is noteworthy. Ironically, tracks further north in the short term increase the prospects of an ultimate landfall further south along the Florida peninsula.
We think there will be an uptick in the most intense storms, Brian Tang, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Albany, told Mashable on Wednesday.
Brian Tang, a meteorologist at the University at Albany, told me via email that hurricane models are not good at predicting rapid intensification events such as Maria because so few of them occur.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Midlevel ventilation’s constraint on tropical cyclone intensity
|
189
|
2010
|
ENSO influence on Atlantic hurricanes via tropospheric warming
|
143
|
2004
|
A ventilation index for tropical cyclones
|
105
|
2012
|
Sensitivity of tropical cyclone intensity to ventilation in an axisymmetric model
|
85
|
2012
|
Environmental control of tropical cyclones in CMIP5: A ventilation perspective
|
30
|
2014
|
Revisiting trough interactions and tropical cyclone intensity change
|
20
|
2016
|
Assessing the influence of upper-tropospheric troughs on tropical cyclone intensification rates after genesis
|
18
|
2017
|
Normalized convective characteristics of tropical cyclone rapid intensification events in the North Atlantic and eastern North Pacific
|
15
|
2018
|
Adopting model uncertainties for tropical cyclone intensity prediction
|
11
|
2014
|
Effects of midlevel dry air on development of the axisymmetric tropical cyclone secondary circulation
|
9
|
2017
|
Topographic and boundary influences on the 22 May 2014 Duanesburg, New York, tornadic supercell
|
8
|
2016
|
Coupled dynamic–thermodynamic forcings during tropical cyclogenesis. Part I: Diagnostic framework
|
7
|
2017
|
The Pre-Depression Investigation of Cloud-Systems in the Tropics (PREDICT) field campaign: Perspectives of early career scientists
|
7
|
2012
|
Sensitivity of axisymmetric tropical cyclone spinup time to dry air aloft
|
6
|
2016
|
Coupled dynamic–thermodynamic forcings during tropical cyclogenesis. Part II: Axisymmetric experiments
|
4
|
2017
|
Point downscaling of surface wind speed for forecast applications
|
3
|
2018
|
Entropy ventilation in an axisymmetric tropical cyclone model
|
3
|
2010
|
Trends in United States large hail environments and observations
|
2
|
2019
|
A Climatological Analysis of Tropical Cyclone Rapid Intensification in Environments of Upper-Tropospheric Troughs
|
2
|
2019
|
Climatology and analysis of high-impact, low predictive skill severe weather events in the northeast United States
|
2
|
2017
21-Apr-2021 02:05:59 PM EDT
04-Aug-2020 01:35:26 PM EDT
"Insurers are continuing to see big increases in hail-related claims across the country," said Tang, who is an associate professor in UAlbany's Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences. "We wanted to see how environmental conditions that are conducive for large hail might be influencing this trend."
- Study: Favorable environments for large hail increasing across U.S.
“It’s one of the main findings of the study,” said Brian Tang, an associate professor of atmospheric science at UAlbany who helped author the article in the journal, Nature’s Climate and Atmospheric Science.
- Hail no: Weather conditions becoming ripe for damaging ice pellets
A hurricane “is like a perfect engine,” Mr. Tang said. “Even if you mix just a little bit of water in your gasoline, it’s probably going to start knocking, because you’re disturbing the machinery of the hurricane itself.”
- Three Reasons Why Irma’s Florida Strike Wasn’t as Bad as Forecast
“Given its’ strength and its’ size there will be some impacts in the southwest United States. That's pretty much assured whether or not it makes landfall,” Tang said.
- U Albany professors helping National Hurricane Center track Hurricane Irma