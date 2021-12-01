Brian Uzzi is the Richard L. Thomas Professor of Leadership at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. He also co-directs the Northwestern Institute on Complex Systems (NICO), and holds professorships in Sociology and at the McCormick School of Engineering. He has been on or visited the faculties of INSEAD, Chicago, Harvard, and Berkeley. His work has received over 30 teaching and scientific research prizes worldwide in the social, managerial, ecological, and computer sciences. His research uses social network science and AI to explain outstanding human achievement. His research appears in scientific journals in management, physics, ecology, sociology, medicine, economics, psychology, and computer science and is frequently featured by social and mainstream media outlets. Grants for his research have come from the U.S. government and private agencies. He is a Fellow of the Network Science Society. A globally recognized scientist, teacher, and speaker on leadership, social networks, and AI, Brian consults for organizations and governments in over 30 countries, including the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), McKinsey, PWC, KPMG, Deloitte, Baker and McKenzie, Pepsico, P&G, Kraft, Abbott Labs, UNITE, Total Quality Schools, Hearst Media, the World Bank, ABN AMBRO, CreditSuisse, AON, U.S. intelligence agencies, Thomson Reuters, BAE, Google, MicroSoft, Intel, Genentech, and non-profits worldwide. Before Kellogg, Brian worked as a management consultant, carpenter, and musician. He holds an MS is in social psychology from Carnegie-Mellon University and a Ph.D. in sociology from The State University of New York at Stony Brook.