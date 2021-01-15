Dr. Larrick believes that scientific integrity is essential to developing sound science that improves society, and that the public and private sectors can and should work together on science and health issues of common interest. Dr. Larrick’s scientific expertise is in biochemical and molecular nutrition, and she leverages this knowledge to engage multi-sector scientists to advance food safety research and global food composition database development. In addition, Dr. Larrick leads IAFNS’s work related to promoting integrity and transparency in science, managing conflicts of interest, and developing successful public-private research partnerships.