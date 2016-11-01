Dr. Bruce Greyson is the Chester Carlson Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia. He was previously on the medical faculty at the University of Michigan and the University of Connecticut, where he was Clinical Chief of Psychiatry. Dr. Greyson has consulted with the National Institutes of Health and addressed symposia on consciousness at the United Nations and at the Dalai Lama’s compound in Dharamsala, India. He has earned awards for his medical research and was elected a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, the highest honor bestowed by that organization. Dr. Greyson’s interest in near-death experiences began just a few months after graduating from medical school, when he treated an unconscious patient in the emergency room who stunned him the next morning with an account of leaving her body. That event challenged his beliefs about the mind and the brain, and ultimately led him on a journey to study near-death experiences scientifically, leading to more than a hundred publications in medical journals. He co-founded the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS), an organization to support and promote research into these experiences, and for 27 years edited the Journal of Near-Death Studies, the only scholarly journal dedicated to near-death research. Through his research, he has discovered common and universal themes in near-death experiences that go beyond neurophysiological or cultural interpretations, as well as patterns of consistent aftereffects on individuals’ attitudes, beliefs, values, and personalities. Dr. Greyson is the author of After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal About Life and Beyond. The book challenges our everyday ideas about our minds and our brains and offers key insights on how we can begin to live a more meaningful and fulfilling life.
Title
Cited By
Year
Near-death experience and quality of life: additional research
2023
Persistence of Attitude Changes After Near-Death Experiences: Do They Fade Over Time?
3
2022
Guidelines and standards for the study of death and recalled experiences of death––a multidisciplinary consensus statement and proposed future directions
15
2022
Which near-death experience features are associated with reduced fear of death?
3
2022
Recent Report of Electroencephalogram of a Dying Human Brain
2022
Commentary: Enhanced interplay of neuronal coherence and coupling in the dying human brain
3
2022
After: Que se passe-t-il après la mort? Quarante-cinq années d'études scientifiques sur les EMI le révèlen
2021
Después de la muerte: Un acercamiento médico sobre las experiencias cercanas a la muerte, la vida y el más allá
2021
After: A doctor explores what near-death experiences reveal about life and beyond
34
2021
Spontaneous remission of dementia before death: Results from a study on paradoxical lucidity.
15
2021
Response to Pascal Michael’s commentary on After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal About Life and Beyond
1
2021
Response to “A new scale to assess near-death experiences”
2021
The Near-Death Experience Content (NDE-C) scale: development and psychometric validation
31
2020
L’échelle de Contenu des Expériences de Mort Imminente (C-EMI)
2020
Paradoxical lucidity: A potential paradigm shift for the neurobiology and treatment of severe dementias
40
2019
Neurochemical models of near-death experiences: A large-scale study based on the semantic similarity of written reports
70
2019
Full neurological recovery from Escherichia coli meningitis associated with near-death experience
11
2018
International Society of Life Information Science (ISLIS)
2018
A comparison of hypnotically-induced death experiences and near-death experiences
7
2018
Discrepancy between cerebral structure and cognitive functioning: a review
21
2017