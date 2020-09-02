C. Barr Taylor, MD

Dr. C. Barr Taylor is a Research Professor at Palo Alto University and Director of the Center for m2Health that focuses on developing, evaluating and disseminating digital health interventions for preventing and treating common mental health problems. He is also Professor of Psychiatry (emeritus) at Stanford University. Dr. Taylor did his undergraduate training at Columbia University, his medical training at the University of Utah Medical Center and his residency in psychiatry at Stanford Medical Center. He has published nearly 400 papers, and written or co-written 11 books. He is currently one of the Principal Investigators on a large, long-term NIMH funded study designed to evaluate the effects of digital interventions to prevent and treat anxiety, depression and eating disorders in college students. He has extensive experience as a teacher and clinical supervisor, having, for instance, served as the Adult Residency Training Director in the Stanford Department of Psychiatry for many years and helping to train many psychologists as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system program for disseminating and implementing cognitive behavior therapy for depression.

Depression and coronary heart disease: recommendations for screening, referral, and treatment: a science advisory from the American Heart Association Prevention Committee of …

1364

2008

Effects of communitywide education on cardiovascular disease risk factors: the Stanford Five-City Project

1125

1990

A case-management system for coronary risk factor modification after acute myocardial infarction

939

1994

Body-image and eating disturbances predict onset of depression among female adolescents: a longitudinal study.

814

2000

The relation of physical activity and exercise to mental health.

805

1985

Peer, parent, and media influences on the development of weight concerns and frequent dieting among preadolescent and adolescent girls and boys

780

2001

Relation between dieting and weight change among preadolescents and adolescents

770

2003

Weight concerns influence the development of eating disorders: a 4-year prospective study.

764

1996

Pursuit of thinness and onset of eating disorder symptoms in a community sample of adolescent girls: A three‐year prospective analysis

728

1994

Group-vs home-based exercise training in healthy older men and women: a community-based clinical trial

705

1991

Naturalistic weight-reduction efforts prospectively predict growth in relative weight and onset of obesity among female adolescents.

653

1999

Effects of antidepressant medication on morbidity and mortality in depressed patients after myocardial infarction

615

2005

Predictors of adoption and maintenance of physical activity in a community sample

612

1986

Evaluation of an internet support group for women with primary breast cancer

576

2003

Does television viewing increase obesity and reduce physical activity? Cross-sectional and longitudinal analyses among adolescent girls

540

1993

Perceived self-efficacy and pain control: opioid and nonopioid mechanisms.

540

1987

Smoking cessation after acute myocardial infarction: effects of a nurse-managed intervention

536

1990

Perceived self-efficacy in coping with cognitive stressors and opioid activation.

518

1988

Catecholamine secretion as a function of perceived coping self-efficacy.

494

1985

The Stanford five-city project: design and methods

477

1985

[On virtual therapy]: "We are in uncharted waters. I would encourage practitioners to check with their state regulatory boards and their counseling services.”

- https://www.teenvogue.com/story/virtual-therapy-coronavirus-isolation

