Dr. C. Barr Taylor is a Research Professor at Palo Alto University and Director of the Center for m2Health that focuses on developing, evaluating and disseminating digital health interventions for preventing and treating common mental health problems. He is also Professor of Psychiatry (emeritus) at Stanford University. Dr. Taylor did his undergraduate training at Columbia University, his medical training at the University of Utah Medical Center and his residency in psychiatry at Stanford Medical Center. He has published nearly 400 papers, and written or co-written 11 books. He is currently one of the Principal Investigators on a large, long-term NIMH funded study designed to evaluate the effects of digital interventions to prevent and treat anxiety, depression and eating disorders in college students. He has extensive experience as a teacher and clinical supervisor, having, for instance, served as the Adult Residency Training Director in the Stanford Department of Psychiatry for many years and helping to train many psychologists as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system program for disseminating and implementing cognitive behavior therapy for depression.
Title
Cited By
Year
Depression and coronary heart disease: recommendations for screening, referral, and treatment: a science advisory from the American Heart Association Prevention Committee of …
1364
2008
Effects of communitywide education on cardiovascular disease risk factors: the Stanford Five-City Project
1125
1990
A case-management system for coronary risk factor modification after acute myocardial infarction
939
1994
Body-image and eating disturbances predict onset of depression among female adolescents: a longitudinal study.
814
2000
The relation of physical activity and exercise to mental health.
805
1985
Peer, parent, and media influences on the development of weight concerns and frequent dieting among preadolescent and adolescent girls and boys
780
2001
Relation between dieting and weight change among preadolescents and adolescents
770
2003
Weight concerns influence the development of eating disorders: a 4-year prospective study.
764
1996
Pursuit of thinness and onset of eating disorder symptoms in a community sample of adolescent girls: A three‐year prospective analysis
728
1994
Group-vs home-based exercise training in healthy older men and women: a community-based clinical trial
705
1991
Naturalistic weight-reduction efforts prospectively predict growth in relative weight and onset of obesity among female adolescents.
653
1999
Effects of antidepressant medication on morbidity and mortality in depressed patients after myocardial infarction
615
2005
Predictors of adoption and maintenance of physical activity in a community sample
612
1986
Evaluation of an internet support group for women with primary breast cancer
576
2003
Does television viewing increase obesity and reduce physical activity? Cross-sectional and longitudinal analyses among adolescent girls
540
1993
Perceived self-efficacy and pain control: opioid and nonopioid mechanisms.
540
1987
Smoking cessation after acute myocardial infarction: effects of a nurse-managed intervention
536
1990
Perceived self-efficacy in coping with cognitive stressors and opioid activation.
518
1988
Catecholamine secretion as a function of perceived coping self-efficacy.
494
1985
The Stanford five-city project: design and methods
477
1985
[On virtual therapy]: "We are in uncharted waters. I would encourage practitioners to check with their state regulatory boards and their counseling services.”
- https://www.teenvogue.com/story/virtual-therapy-coronavirus-isolation