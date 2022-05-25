Dr. Caitlin Bernard is a family planning fellowship-trained obstetrician-gynecologist and faculty at Indiana University in Indianapolis. She has worked since 2014 with AMPATH -- the Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare -- in western Kenya providing clinical care, teaching and engaging in research. Bernard's clinical interests are in contraception, abortion and miscarriage care in addition to general obstetrics and gynecology. Her research interests are in improving access to contraception and sexual and reproductive health services and understanding how to decrease unintended pregnancy and improve pregnancy outcomes.