Caitlin Bernard, MD

Caitlin Bernard, MD

Indiana University

Assistant Professor of Clinical Obstetrics & Gynecology

Expertise: Reproductive HealthGlobal HealthSexual HealthContraceptionAbortionFamily PlanningObstetrics And GynecologyPregnancy

Dr. Caitlin Bernard is a family planning fellowship-trained obstetrician-gynecologist and faculty at Indiana University in Indianapolis. She has worked since 2014 with AMPATH -- the Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare -- in western Kenya providing clinical care, teaching and engaging in research.

Bernard's clinical interests are in contraception, abortion and miscarriage care in addition to general obstetrics and gynecology. Her research interests are in improving access to contraception and sexual and reproductive health services and understanding how to decrease unintended pregnancy and improve pregnancy outcomes.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08107

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business