Caitlain Devereaux Lewis joins Albany Law School after almost seven years with the Congressional Research Service (CRS) at the Library of Congress. At CRS, Lewis first served as a Legislative Attorney covering international trade and intellectual property law for Congress. She then served as a Supervisory Attorney managing a team of attorneys covering constitutional, health, intellectual property, international trade, tribal, and veterans law. In addition to authoring numerous reports and white papers for CRS, Lewis also contributed to the Constitution of the United States of America: Analysis and Interpretation, a CRS treatise which provides legal analysis and interpretation of the Constitution based on a review of Supreme Court case law and historical practices. Prior to joining the legislative branch, Lewis served the federal judiciary for five years, first as Law Clerk to the Honorable Richard K. Eaton ’74 of the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, NY, and then as Law Clerk to the Honorable Evan J. Wallach of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. Lewis graduated from Albany Law School as Salutatorian, where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Albany Law Review. Prior to law school, Lewis worked as a librarian and archivist specializing in electronic collections and digitization initiatives, including as Visual Resources Curator at the University at Albany.