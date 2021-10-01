Candice Odgers, PhD

Candice Odgers, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor Psychological Science

Expertise: early adversityQuantitative PsychologySocial inequalityTechnology and Young Peopledigital inequalityDevelopmental Psychologyadolescent mental health

Candice Odgers is a developmental psychologist who studies adolescents’ mental health and development. Her research team tracks adolescents’ daily mental health and device use via smartphones and has built new virtual tools for capturing the neighborhoods where children live and attend school.

Title

Cited By

Year

Group-based trajectory modeling in clinical research

1543

2010

Female and male antisocial trajectories: From childhood origins to adult outcomes

1182

2008

Research review: DSM‐V conduct disorder: Research needs for an evidence base

579

2008

Prediction of differential adult health burden by conduct problem subtypes in males

535

2007

Persistence and fadeout in the impacts of child and adolescent interventions

421

2017

Social isolation, loneliness and depression in young adulthood: a behavioural genetic analysis

413

2016

Developmental trajectories of legal socialization among serious adolescent offenders

377

2005

Is it important to prevent early exposure to drugs and alcohol among adolescents?

373

2008

Blunted cortisol responses to stress signal social and behavioral problems among maltreated/bullied 12-year-old children

326

2011

Systematic social observation of children’s neighborhoods using Google Street View: a reliable and cost‐effective method

301

2012

Exposure to maternal vs. paternal partner violence, PTSD, and aggression in adolescent girls and boys

297

2006

Etiological and clinical features of childhood psychotic symptoms: results from a birth cohort

289

2010

The protective effects of neighborhood collective efficacy on British children growing up in deprivation: a developmental analysis.

277

2009

Aggressive and antisocial girls: Research update and challenges

267

2002

Annual Research Review: Adolescent mental health in the digital age: facts, fears, and future directions

248

2020

Seven fears and the science of how mobile technologies may be influencing adolescents in the digital age

247

2015

The epidemiology of trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder in a representative cohort of young people in England and Wales

242

2019

Supportive parenting mediates neighborhood socioeconomic disparities in children's antisocial behavior from ages 5 to 12

236

2012

From correlates to causes: can quasi-experimental studies and statistical innovations bring us closer to identifying the causes of antisocial behavior?

202

2012

Group-based trajectory modeling (nearly) two decades later

200

2010

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08054