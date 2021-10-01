Candice Odgers is a developmental psychologist who studies adolescents’ mental health and development. Her research team tracks adolescents’ daily mental health and device use via smartphones and has built new virtual tools for capturing the neighborhoods where children live and attend school.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Group-based trajectory modeling in clinical research
|
1543
|
2010
|
Female and male antisocial trajectories: From childhood origins to adult outcomes
|
1182
|
2008
|
Research review: DSM‐V conduct disorder: Research needs for an evidence base
|
579
|
2008
|
Prediction of differential adult health burden by conduct problem subtypes in males
|
535
|
2007
|
Persistence and fadeout in the impacts of child and adolescent interventions
|
421
|
2017
|
Social isolation, loneliness and depression in young adulthood: a behavioural genetic analysis
|
413
|
2016
|
Developmental trajectories of legal socialization among serious adolescent offenders
|
377
|
2005
|
Is it important to prevent early exposure to drugs and alcohol among adolescents?
|
373
|
2008
|
Blunted cortisol responses to stress signal social and behavioral problems among maltreated/bullied 12-year-old children
|
326
|
2011
|
Systematic social observation of children’s neighborhoods using Google Street View: a reliable and cost‐effective method
|
301
|
2012
|
Exposure to maternal vs. paternal partner violence, PTSD, and aggression in adolescent girls and boys
|
297
|
2006
|
Etiological and clinical features of childhood psychotic symptoms: results from a birth cohort
|
289
|
2010
|
The protective effects of neighborhood collective efficacy on British children growing up in deprivation: a developmental analysis.
|
277
|
2009
|
Aggressive and antisocial girls: Research update and challenges
|
267
|
2002
|
Annual Research Review: Adolescent mental health in the digital age: facts, fears, and future directions
|
248
|
2020
|
Seven fears and the science of how mobile technologies may be influencing adolescents in the digital age
|
247
|
2015
|
The epidemiology of trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder in a representative cohort of young people in England and Wales
|
242
|
2019
|
Supportive parenting mediates neighborhood socioeconomic disparities in children's antisocial behavior from ages 5 to 12
|
236
|
2012
|
From correlates to causes: can quasi-experimental studies and statistical innovations bring us closer to identifying the causes of antisocial behavior?
|
202
|
2012
|
Group-based trajectory modeling (nearly) two decades later
|
200
|
2010