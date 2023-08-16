Carl J. Abraham, Jr. grew up in the New York City area and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stony Brook University. He later attended Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel, and completed his internal medical residency and infectious diseases fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center, one of a handful of AIDS Clinical Trial Group sites in the United States. Abraham resides in Jonesboro, Ark., where he practiced both hospital and outpatient infectious diseases. His areas of interest include hospital epidemiology, antibiotic stewardship, and care of persons with HIV infection. In addition, Abraham has two wonderful daughters and a 1982 TAMA Superstar drum kit. Recent Projects & Research

Effect of a Community-Based Collaboration to Decrease Community-Onset Skin and Skin Structure Infection

Surveillance of an Infectious-Diseases-Fellow-Managed Antibiotic Restriction Program at a Tertiary Care Hospital

Alteration of DNA Transcription Factor Binding by Non-Enzymatic Glycosylation Products

Analysis of In Vitro Mutations in Conserved Region I of the Cloned Adenovirus DNA Polymerase Gene

Mutations in the Cloned Adenovirus Preterminal Protein Gene that Affect DNA Replication Activity In Vitro

Selected Publications

A.L. De Blas, L. Sangameswaran, S.A. Haney, D. Park, C. Abraham, and C.A. Raynor. “Monoclonal Antibodies to Benzodiazepines.” J. Neurochem. 45:6, 1985.

Honors and Awards