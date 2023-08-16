Carl J. Abraham, Jr. grew up in the New York City area and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stony Brook University. He later attended Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel, and completed his internal medical residency and infectious diseases fellowship at Beth Israel Medical Center, one of a handful of AIDS Clinical Trial Group sites in the United States. Abraham resides in Jonesboro, Ark., where he practiced both hospital and outpatient infectious diseases. His areas of interest include hospital epidemiology, antibiotic stewardship, and care of persons with HIV infection. In addition, Abraham has two wonderful daughters and a 1982 TAMA Superstar drum kit.
Recent Projects & Research
NYITCOM infectious disease physician Carl Abraham, M.D., explains how the virus is transmitted and whether parents should be concerned about the dairy products in their homes.
30-Apr-2024 09:05:52 AM EDT
16-Aug-2023 02:50:21 PM EDT
Bird flu, or avian influenza, infects more than 100 species of wild birds. It is rare for these strains of influenza to infect humans, although there are increasing reports of bird flu cases in other mammals such as tigers, polar bears, elephants, seals, mink, and pet dogs and cats. In birds, it causes a respiratory illness that is categorized as either highly pathogenic or low pathogenic. Pathogenicity relates to how sick the infected animal is, and highly pathogenic avian influenza has the ability to spread beyond the respiratory tract to infect multiple organs, often resulting in death in birds within 48 hours.
“Right now, there isn’t a need for the general public to be vaccinated against monkeypox, but we shouldn’t underestimate the potential impact of this virus, especially among the immunocompromised. Containing its spread will require an all-hands-on-deck public health response,” he says.