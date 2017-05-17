Dr. Weems is a Professor and the Chair of the Department of Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) at Iowa State University. As Chair of the Human Development Family Studies at ISU, he leads a department of over 80 faculty and Staff and Over 600 students with 5 unique undergraduate majors: Early Childhood Education, Child Adult and Family Services, Family and Consumer Sciences Education and Studies, Financial Counseling and Planning, and the fully online Early Education Programming, a Master of Science and a Master of Family and Consumer Sciences (MFSC) degrees, and a Ph.D. program in HDFS. Dr Weems has been Editor in Chief of the Child & Youth Care Forum for over 10 years, a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary journal publishing scientific advances in child and youth education, development, and mental health. His research has spanned basic and translational research in human development broadly with a focus on developmental psychopathology and emotional development as well as risk and resilience following traumatic stress including school and community-based prevention and intervention programming. He is a fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and his research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, National Institute of Justice, State Agencies, Private Foundations, and Industry. His scholarly works include over 130 peer-reviewed journal articles, a book the Neuroscience of Pediatric PTSD, numerous book chapters, and peer-reviewed conference abstracts/presentations. His scholarship has been cited over 11,200 times (google scholar; h index of 58) by other researchers with national and international impact (citations of his scholarship coming from across the world). Complete lists of published works and their impacts are available in Google Scholar and Research gate. Currently, Dr Weems serves as the principal investigator of the ISU Child Welfare Research and Training Project (CWRTP). These projects are aimed at using psychological science and empirical data to educate state social services practice and train state workers. He is currently co-PI of the ISU Translational Research Network (UTuRN)
"We think Gustav may have provided a large scale, relatively more positive exposure for many because people evacuated and the negative effects were less compared to Katrina. This helped children to develop a sense of competence and self-efficacy."
Conversely, it’s pretty logical to assume that surviving a second climate-linked natural disaster might make someone extra anxious and exacerbate mental health issues caused by the first brush with danger. But that’s not necessarily true, said Carl Weems.
“I think we have to be mindful of those things that we can do as individuals, as organizations, as communities and as a nation that can foster resilient action. So, there's lots of work to be done in terms of developing things that we can do to respond to this.”
- Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19, Newswise Live Expert Panel
“My hope is this – if we have a second wave, we will have a better public health response and that that response will, in turn, teach large groups of people that they do have that self-efficacy, that they have some resilience and that they will know how to handle it.”
- Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19, Newswise Live Expert Panel