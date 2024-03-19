Carlos Pinto, D.V.M., Ph.D., started at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine in August of 2023 as chair of ambulatory medicine and theriogenology. He completed a residency in comparative theriogenology at Louisiana State University and achieved certification by the American College of Theriogenologists. Pinto spent six years as an assistant professor at North Carolina State University before moving to The Ohio State University. After five years as an associate professor at Ohio, he returned to Louisiana as a professor of comparative theriogenology. Pinto has been an active researcher, clinician, and teacher throughout his academic career, including acting as service chief and departmental graduate advisor. Pinto is internationally recognized for his theriogenology research, which includes work with horses, cattle, and small animals. He has published 52 peer-reviewed articles, 86 abstracts, and 74 book chapters. Pinto’s work includes clinical research, case studies, and gene therapy, with a primary focus on pharmacologic control of reproduction and infertility treatments. His research has been supported by the USDA, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and nongovernmental research organizations. He has received support from human health research-, equine-, and small animal organizations, as well as industry. Pinto is a board-certified diplomate of the American College of Theriogenologists. He has been awarded five times for teaching, with honors including the LSU Vet Med Dean’s Teacher Merit Honor Roll (2014–2022), The Ohio State University Fox Family Award for Excellence in Teaching (2011), and North Carolina State University American Association Equine Practitioners of the Year (2006). Pinto earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at State University of São Paulo in São Paulo, Brazil. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy at Louisiana State University.