I am a breast medical oncologist and serve as the Medical Co-Director for Cancer Survivorship and Translational Behavioral Science Program at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. I am also the Associate Director of Community Outreach of the Breast Cancer Program at Sylvester-Plantation. Since graduating from a Hematology Oncology Fellowship in 2008, I dedicated my career exclusively to building expertise in breast cancer prevention, treatment, and survivorship. Immediately after my fellowship, I joined Memorial Cancer Institute in Broward County, where I had the privilege to participate in several committees focused on patient satisfaction and quality improvement.



My goal was always to provide outstanding care that not only offers standard treatments but participation in vital clinical trials that offer patients innovative treatments before their approval. I served as a member of the local IRB for 8 years prior to 2015, when I joined University of Miami. Since joining our institution, I was invited to become a PRMC member and a member of Social Behavior committee. I value this committee and their role of making sure best research is available to our patients, not only scientifically but also ethically. I am committed to bringing new trials to our Breast Cancer Program and I am serving as a Principal Investigator on more than 10 clinical trials at the present time. I am the chair-elect for the ASCO lead TAPUR clinical trial and the local PI for TAPUR.



I have worked closely with Dr. Crane and her team on this application entitled, Comparative Effectiveness of Lifestyle Interventions for Older Cancer Survivors and Their Caregivers: the VITALITY Trial and will serve as Co-Investigator for this study. I will serve as a champion for this study for recruitment and provide my clinical oncology expertise in breast cancer to address participant related issues that may arise during this study including determining patient eligibility on a case by case basis, participate in regular research meeting, data interpretation and dissemination of findings.