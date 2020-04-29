Carmen is a board-certified, Mayo Clinic-trained clinical chemist. She is a former scientific director of a U.S. national reference lab and current president of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) – a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine. Carmen also brings experience gleaned from senior scientific roles at Roche and PAML.
A new survey of U.S. clinical laboratories conducted by AACC has found that nearly half of all responding labs still do not have the supplies they need to run COVID-19 tests. AACC presented these findings to the White House Coronavirus Task Force today in a letter that calls on the federal government to take a more active role in alleviating this problem, so that labs can increase their testing capacity in the midst of the virus’s latest surge.
28-Jul-2020 12:45:53 PM EDT
We at AACC would like to thank Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, MD, for his leadership in establishing the National Testing Implementation Forum to address the persistent challenges that the U.S. is facing with COVID-19 testing and for inviting us to participate in this initiative.
21-Jul-2020 07:20:23 PM EDT
In response to the Senate health committee’s white paper on preparing for future pandemics, AACC sent a letter to committee leadership detailing four key steps the government should take to ready the U.S. for the next outbreak. AACC urges the health committee to address these recommendations in future pandemic legislation, as they are crucial to preventing another public health crisis like the one COVID-19 has caused.
25-Jun-2020 06:15:50 PM EDT
Laboratory professionals cannot be mute bystanders to inequality. Our legacy is one of service and AACC calls upon our community to be part of the dialogue to promote racial equality.
04-Jun-2020 02:30:10 PM EDT
Now that the latest coronavirus relief package, known as the Heroes Act, has moved forward to the U.S. Senate, AACC has sent a letter to Senate leadership outlining five key recommendations that will improve COVID-19 testing capacity across the U.S. AACC urges the Senate to ensure these recommendations are addressed within the Heroes Act, as they are critical to preventing a second wave of the pandemic.
27-May-2020 05:30:16 PM EDT
With the first home collection test kit for COVID-19 now authorized by the FDA, AACC is warning that more evidence is needed before the country can rely on home-based kits.
30-Apr-2020 05:45:25 PM EDT
To address some of the confusion surrounding COVID-19 testing, AACC today launched a video series in which leading laboratory experts answer common questions about tests for the pandemic. From persistent supply shortages to the emergence of antibody tests, these videos quickly answer the questions that patients and the general public have been asking.
29-Apr-2020 09:40:30 AM EDT
“Everyone should be able to find a career and career path that they enjoy and that changes as they change and progress through life,”