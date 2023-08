Associate Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Lead Faculty, Family Nurse Practitioner Program, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing Teaching Interests Advanced Practice Nursing Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Family Nurse Practitioner Combination Programs NP Track Inter-professional Activities Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Research Information Research Interests ​​​Health Promotion regarding Diet and Exercise in Adolescents Inter-professional education Inter-professional clinical work Education Doctor of Nursing Practice Case Western Reserve University Family Nurse Practitioner Case Western Reserve University Master of Science in Nursing West Virginia University Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Mount Saint Joseph College Bachelor of Science in Nursing University of Rochester