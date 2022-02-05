Carole Basile is recognized for her work in math, science and environment education; teacher education and community engagement. As the dean of Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College, Basile's work focuses on redesigning the education workforce and changing practices in teacher and leadership preparation, working with education organizations nationally and internationally to design systems and enable organizational change. Her extensive community work includes partnerships with urban school districts, nonprofit community and social services, and organizations focused on business, workforce and economic development. Basile has 15 years of business experience in the areas of sales, management, and corporate training and human capital development. She has also published numerous articles, books, chapters and technical papers.