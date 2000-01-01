Dr. Caroline John received her MS and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAHuntsville). She also holds a graduate certificate in Cybersecurity from the UAHuntsville. She is currently working as a Lecturer in the Computer Science department at the University of West Florida. Dr. John teaches the courses Digital Forensics at the Graduate level, Discrete Structures, and Introduction to Computer Organization at the Undergraduate level. Degrees & Institutions: Ph.D., The University of Alabama in Huntsville, 2019 M.S., The University of Alabama in Huntsville, 2012 B.E., Anna University, Chennai, India, 2008 Research: Her research interests include IoT security, Cyber-Physical System Security, and Network Security. She is a recipient of three grant awards from Cyber Florida, formerly known as The Florida Center for Cybersecurity. She is currently the PI on a SEED research grant project titled "Security-Aware In-Memory Neural Networks for Cyber-Physical Systems " funded by Cyber Florida and a Co-PI on the NSF CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service grant program "Argo Cyber Emerging Scholars (ACES): Developing a Cybersecurity Community of Practice" which is funded for $2.3 million.