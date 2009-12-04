Carolyn Long Engelhard is director of the Health Policy Program at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where she specializes in analyzing and monitoring changes in health policy at the state and federal level. Engelhard co-authored a book on myths about the U.S. healthcare system and completed a national project together with the nonpartisan Urban Institute that examined the use of public policies to reduce obesity. Regularly quoted in national media outlets, Engelhard has served as a contributing health policy expert for thehill.com. Listen to Engelhard discuss healthcare reform: http://www.cvillepodcast.com/2017/04/09/wake-up-call-the-affordable-care-act-repeal-replace-or-remain/