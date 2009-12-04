Carolyn Long Engelhard is director of the Health Policy Program at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where she specializes in analyzing and monitoring changes in health policy at the state and federal level. Engelhard co-authored a book on myths about the U.S. healthcare system and completed a national project together with the nonpartisan Urban Institute that examined the use of public policies to reduce obesity. Regularly quoted in national media outlets, Engelhard has served as a contributing health policy expert for thehill.com. Listen to Engelhard discuss healthcare reform: http://www.cvillepodcast.com/2017/04/09/wake-up-call-the-affordable-care-act-repeal-replace-or-remain/
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule as early as today on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. The decision on President Obama's signature legislative accomplishment comes a little more than four months before the November election. This tip sheet offers University of Virginia experts who can comment on the issue and the court's ruling from a variety of standpoints.
25-Jun-2012 01:30:18 PM EDT
The University of Virginia is a political science powerhouse, home to the Miller Center, a national center for the study of the American presidency, and Larry Sabato's Center for Politics, whose Crystal Ball predictions are consistently among the most accurate of any prognosticators, correctly predicting 98 percent of Senate, House of Representatives and gubernatorial winners in 2006, 2008 and 2010.
06-Jun-2012 02:20:35 PM EDT
The Supreme Court announced today that it will hear a challenge to the health care reform law. U.Va. experts can comment on this issue.
14-Nov-2011 03:50:29 PM EST
President Barack Obama is expected to focus on job creation, helping the middle class, fighting the deficit and health care reform in his State of the Union Address tonight, to begin at 9 p.m. E.T. Here are U.Va. experts in those fields.
27-Jan-2010 05:00:18 PM EST
Six health policy experts at the University of Virginia are available for interviews.
04-Dec-2009 01:00:22 PM EST