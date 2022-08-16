Cassandra Moseley focuses on wildfire policy and management including wildfire risk reduction, prescribed fire, community preparation, response, and recovery, as well as wildfire suppression and contracting and how wildfires are changing in the American West. She has a particular focus on how natural resource policies affect rural communities, businesses, and workers, including immigrant forest workers. She examines how communities organize to increase resiliency to economic, social and environmental change. Cass can speak about forest land management and firefighters/contracted services. She can also speak about community wildfire preparedness.
“But recovery has a long tail and how a community recovers will really talk about those economic impacts. And I don't think we know that much about what kinds of fires lead to long-term community change and which kind of fires where just like in two years
“We used to think of wildfire as a rural problem, but increasingly urban areas are having to face wildfire and smoke.”
"Fires burn in mosaics," she said. "It will take a while to assess."
"The question now is where to invest in restoring forest conditions and promoting more resilient landscapes, while reducing risks to communities, ecosystems, wildlife, water and other precious resources. "
“The window to do agreements and contracts each year has been getting smaller and smaller as the fire season kicks in earlier and earlier,” she said, and the shutdown compounds the problem. “The effects of will be playing out all year and potentially into