Cassondra’s work focuses on understanding baseline physiology in diving animals and how physiological responses are altered from natural or anthropogenic disturbances. Her past work includes investigating cardiovascular responses to routine and anthropogenic disturbances in loggerhead marine turtles and freshwater turtles. Her current research with northern elephant seals investigates muscle and cardiovascular physiology during routine diving and in response to natural disturbances. Cassondra Williams received her PhD from Scripps Institution of Oceanography for research on the diving physiology of emperor penguins in Antarctica.