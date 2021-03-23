Cassondra Williams, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Teaching Professor - University of California, San Diego

Expertise: Comparative Physiology

Cassondra’s work focuses on understanding baseline physiology in diving animals and how physiological responses are altered from natural or anthropogenic disturbances. Her past work includes investigating cardiovascular responses to routine and anthropogenic disturbances in loggerhead marine turtles and freshwater turtles. Her current research with northern elephant seals investigates muscle and cardiovascular physiology during routine diving and in response to natural disturbances.

Cassondra Williams received her PhD from Scripps Institution of Oceanography for research on the diving physiology of emperor penguins in Antarctica.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Extreme hypoxemic tolerance and blood oxygen depletion in diving elephant seals

135

2009

Bioenergetics and diving activity of internesting leatherback turtles Dermochelys coriacea at Parque Nacional Marino Las Baulas, Costa Rica

104

2005

MicroRNA-31 initiates lung tumorigenesis and promotes mutant KRAS-driven lung cancer

88

2016

In pursuit of Irving and Scholander: a review of oxygen store management in seals and penguins

80

2011

Heart rate regulation and extreme bradycardia in diving emperor penguins

57

2008

Returning on empty: extreme blood O2 depletion underlies dive capacity of emperor penguins

56

2007

What triggers the aerobic dive limit? Patterns of muscle oxygen depletion during dives of emperor penguins

49

2011

O2 store management in diving emperor penguins

41

2009

Oxygen store depletion and the aerobic dive limit in emperor penguins

29

2010

Hidden keys to survival: the type, density, pattern and functional role of emperor penguin body feathers

18

2015

Muscle energy stores and stroke rates of emperor penguins: implications for muscle metabolism and dive performance

18

2012

Heart rate regulation in diving sea lions: the vagus nerve rules

17

2017

Nancy Holt: Sightlines

14

2015

Best practice recommendations for the use of external telemetry devices on pinnipeds

7

2019

Continuous arterial PO2 profiles in unrestrained, undisturbed aquatic turtles during routine behaviors

6

2016

Oxygen stores and diving

6

2015

The aerobic dive limit: After 40 years, still rarely measured but commonly used

5

2020

Activity, not submergence, explains diving heart rates of captive loggerhead sea turtles

4

2019

Human-Asian wild elephant (Elephas maximus) conflicts and its socio-economic consequences in and around the protected areas of Central Terai, Nepal

3

2014

Understanding the aerobic dive limit and dive performance of emperor penguins: muscle oxygen depletion patterns and anaerobic energy reserves

3

2011

