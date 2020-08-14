Hedrick received her B.S. in Biology from Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1984. She received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in 1992, where she performed her graduate research on LDL cholesterol metabolism in the laboratory of Dr Lawrence Rudel. From 1992 to 1995, she performed her postdoctoral research on HDL metabolism in the laboratory of Dr Aldons ‘Jake’ Lusis at UCLA. From 1995 to 1999, she worked as a junior faculty member in the Division of Cardiology at UCLA, where her research focused on inflammation and endothelial function. From 2000 to 2009, Dr. Hedrick worked as a professor in the Departments of Pharmacology, Medicine, and Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. In 2009, Dr. Hedrick was awarded the Harrison Chair of Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics at the University of Virginia. Dr. Hedrick joined the faculty of LJI in the Division of Inflammation Biology in 2009. Dr. Hedrick currently serves on the NHLBI Vascular Cellular Molecular Biology Review Committee, the AAI Committee for the Status of Women, and the American Heart Association ATVB Council Leadership Committee. She is also a Fellow of the American Heart Association. Recent honors received by Dr. Hedrick include the ATVB Vascular Biology Special Recognition Award, from the American Heart Association in 2013; the Jeffrey M. Hoeg Arteriosclerosis Thrombosis and Vascular Biology Award for Basic Science and Clinical Research from the American Heart Association in 2014; and the Arteriosclerosis Thrombosis and Vascular Biology Mentor of Women Award from the American Heart Association in 2015.