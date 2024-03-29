Cathy L. Guttentag, PhD, is a clinical child psychologist and associate professor of pediatrics at UTHealth Houston. She currently sees pediatric patients including infants, toddlers, and children for evaluation and diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and related concerns.

Dr. Guttentag takes a developmental approach to evaluating children, considering all aspects of the child’s development, medical history, family history, culture, and community/school functioning to provide diagnoses and intervention recommendations, along with follow-up and care and consultation.

Dr. Guttentag joined UTHealth Houston as a faculty member in 2001. She has previous clinical experience assessing and working with children impacted by trauma and abuse/neglect, including those in CPS custody, diagnosing dyslexia and related learning disabilities, providing social skills intervention for preschool-age children, and teaching in elementary and childcare settings.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Guttentag conducts research and professional development training in the areas of early responsive parenting and improving the quality of center-based childcare for children at risk.