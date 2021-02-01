BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION Dr. Kerksick is currently an associate professor of exercise science in the Exercise Science Department in the School of Health Sciences at Lindenwood University. He currently serves as the director of the Exercise and Performance Nutrition Laboratory (www.lindenwood.edu/epnl) and the Master of Science in Health Sciences program at Lindenwood University. His primary research interests include sport nutrition as well as the biochemical, cellular, and molecular adaptations relative to various forms of exercise and nutrition interventions, primarily those that promote muscle hypertrophy, prevent muscle atrophy, and promote health and recovery in healthy as well as clinical populations. ACADEMIC INTERESTS Dietary Supplements Obesity Performance Nutrition Protein Recovery Research Skeletal Muscle RESEARCH INTERESTS Examining the impact of exercise and nutritional interventions on changes in health, performance, and recovery of active and clinical populations. COURSES TAUGHT Exercise Physiology Independent Research Nutrition for Performance Research Methods and Data Interpretation Research Internship Sport Nutrition Thesis PUBLICATIONS Complete Bibliography This is a selected list of publications since the start of Dr. Kerksick’s faculty appointment with Lindenwood University (Jan. 2015). Harty PS, Zabriskie HA, Stecker RA, Currier BS, Moon JM, Richmond S, Jagim A, Kerksick CM†. Position-specific body composition norms in female collegiate rugby union athletes. J Strength Cond Res, Acceptance date: June 18, 2019. PMID: 31403573. Jäger R, Purpura M, Kerksick CM. Curcumin attenuates performance decrements following muscle damaging exercise. Nutrients. Acceptance date: July 18, 2019. PMID: 31340534. Harty PS, Zabriskie HA, Stecker RA, Currier B, Moon JM, Jagim AR, Kerksick CM†. Upper and lower thresholds of fat-free mass index in a large cohort of female collegiate athletes. J Sports Sci. 2019 Jun 25:1-8. PMID: 31238804. Currier B, Harty PS, Zabriskie HA, Stecker RA, Moon JM, Jagim AR, Kerksick CM†. Fat-free mass index in a diverse sample of male collegiate athletes. J Strength Cond Res, Acceptance Date: March 3rd, 2019. PMID: 30985525. Zabriskie HA, Currier BS, Harty PS, Stecker RA, Jagim AR, Kerksick CM†. Body composition and energy status across a women’s lacrosse season. Nutrients. 2019 Feb 23;11(2). Pii: E470. PMID: 20813399.