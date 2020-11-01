Dr. Chaevien Clendinen is an analytical chemist with the Biomolecular Pathways team. She is an expert in metabolomics data analysis and workflow development using a variety of analytical pipelines, including liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas chromatography MS (GC-MS), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. She is also an expert in structural elucidation using LC-MS and NMR.

Clendinen has 10 years of research experience across multiple disciplines, including analytical and physical chemistry, microbiology and virology, cancer biology, and biotechnology. At EMSL, Dr. Clendinen assists users in the collection and analysis of metabolomics data from a variety of sample matrices. She is currently working with PNNL researchers to improve LC, GC, and NMR metabolomics workflows and identification confidence.