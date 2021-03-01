Charles O’Reilly’s research spans studies of leadership, organizational demography and diversity, culture, executive compensation, and organizational innovation and change. He has taught at UC Berkeley, UCLA, Columbia, and the Harvard Business School. He has published over 100 papers and three books. Several of his papers have won awards (e.g, The Administrative Science Quarterly Scholarly Contribution Award in 1995 and 1998; The California Management Review Accenture Award in 1996 and 2009). He has been given the Distinguished Scholar Award by the Academy of Management and the Organizational Behavior Division Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. In 2001 he was given the Distinguished Teaching Award for MBA teaching at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He has consulted for a variety of public and private firms in the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia. He also has developed, directed, and taught in executive programs for senior managers in innovation, technology, leadership, change, and human resources.