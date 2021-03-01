Charles O’Reilly’s research spans studies of leadership, organizational demography and diversity, culture, executive compensation, and organizational innovation and change. He has taught at UC Berkeley, UCLA, Columbia, and the Harvard Business School. He has published over 100 papers and three books. Several of his papers have won awards (e.g, The Administrative Science Quarterly Scholarly Contribution Award in 1995 and 1998; The California Management Review Accenture Award in 1996 and 2009). He has been given the Distinguished Scholar Award by the Academy of Management and the Organizational Behavior Division Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. In 2001 he was given the Distinguished Teaching Award for MBA teaching at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He has consulted for a variety of public and private firms in the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia. He also has developed, directed, and taught in executive programs for senior managers in innovation, technology, leadership, change, and human resources.
Title
Cited By
Year
People and organizational culture: A profile comparison approach to assessing person-organization fit
6722
1991
Organizational commitment and psychological attachment: The effects of compliance, identification, and internalization on prosocial behavior.
6700
1986
Ambidextrous organizations: Managing evolutionary and revolutionary change
5698
1996
Demography and
4499
1998
Being different: Relational demography and organizational attachment
3405
1992
The ambidextrous organization
3074
2004
Winning through innovation: A practical guide to leading organizational change and renewal
2570
2002
Ambidexterity as a dynamic capability: Resolving the innovator's dilemma
2491
2008
Work group demography, social integration, and turnover
2335
1989
Beyond simple demographic effects: The importance of relational demography in superior-subordinate dyads
2320
1989
Organizational ambidexterity: Past, present, and future
1708
2013
Culture as social control: Corporations, cults, and commitment.
1690
1996
Corporations, culture, and commitment: Motivation and social control in organizations
1626
1989
Organizational demography and turnover in top-management group
1195
1984
Variations in decision makers' use of information sources: The impact of quality and accessibility of information
1052
1982
CEO compensation as tournament and social comparison: A tale of two theories
915
1988
Measuring person-job fit with a profile-comparison process.
886
1990
Organizational designs and innovation streams
823
2010
Social capital at the top: Effects of social similarity and status on CEO compensation
822
1996
Hidden value: How great companies achieve extraordinary results with ordinary people
816
2000
"Once they're in power, narcissists consolidate their position by firing everyone who challenges them. In their place rise a plague of toadies, opportunists, and enablers equally guided by self-interest and short on scruples. So you end up with these individualistic cultures with no teamwork and low integrity. We've documented this in a bunch of Silicon Valley tech firms."
- Narcissists Become CEO With More Speed Than Their Peers, Despite The Harm They Can Do