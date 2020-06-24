Charles E. Geyer, Jr., is Deputy Director of the Houston Methodist Cancer Center and has devoted most of his academic career to the design and conduct of multi-institutional, phase III clinical trials in breast cancer with a focus on the development of HER2 targeted therapies. He has served in several leadership positions for the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP) which include vice-chair of the Breast Committee from 1999 until 2007, Associate Director of Medical Affairs from 2002 to 2006, and Director of Medical Affairs for NSABP from 2006 to 2011. In 2008, he was appointed as a founding Co-chair for the NCI Cancer Treatment Evaluation Program Breast Cancer Steering Committee and received a Director’s Award at the completion of his tenure in 2011. Currently, he serves as vice-chair of the NRG Breast Committee and chair of the NSABP Foundation Breast Cancer Committee. Dr. Geyer served as study PI on the KATHERINE trial and study co-chair for the Olympia trial, a global phase III study of olaparib as adjuvant therapy for patients with germline BRCA mutations and high-risk early breast cancer. He is also PI for NRG BR004, a trial evaluating atezolizumab in first-line therapy of HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer, and co-PI for NSABP B-59/GEPARDOUZE evaluating atezolizumab as neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy in combination with chemotherapy for early-stage TNBC. Dr. Geyer has co-authored over 80 peer-reviewed manuscripts including results of several landmark phase 3 trials conducted by the NSABP. He earned his bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas and completed his internal medicine residency and medical oncology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals in Houston, Texas.