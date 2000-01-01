Charles Goebel, Ph.D.

Charles Goebel, Ph.D.

University of Idaho

Professor of Forest Ecosystem Restoration and Ecology and Department Head of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences

Expertise: Forest Ecosystem RestorationEcologyForestRangelandFire SciencesNatural ResourcesForestryrestoration ecologyRiparian EcologyForest stand dynamicsFire ecologywildland fire

Charles Goebel is available to speak on forest ecology, ecosystem restoration, riparian ecology, management and restoration, wildland fire and undergraduate education, including new Associate of Science degrees.

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.0738