Liang’s research explores basic mechanisms underlying fundamental cellular processes in inflammation, infection, and cancer, broadly focusing on autophagy, organelle homeostasis, genomic stability, membrane trafficking, and virus-host interaction. Liang obtained her M.D. degree from Qingdao University School of Medicine, China, and her Ph.D. degree in genetics from State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook. She received postdoctoral training in tumor virology at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics. She established her laboratory in 2009 in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, where she was promoted to tenured associate professor in 2015. Liang joined The Wistar Institute as a professor in 2020.