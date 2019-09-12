Cheryl Healton, DrPH, is dean of the College of Global Public Health and professor of public health policy and management at New York University. A public health leader and scholar, Healton has published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and special reports on topics including HIV/AIDS, the opioid crisis, public health education, health policy, substance abuse, and tobacco. Healton was the founding president and CEO of Legacy (now Truth Initiative), a national foundation dedicated to tobacco control created by the tobacco industry’s Master Settlement Agreement. Healton worked to further the foundation’s mission: to build a world where young people reject tobacco and anyone can quit. During her time with Legacy, Healton guided the national youth tobacco prevention counter-marketing campaign, truth®, which has been credited with reducing youth smoking prevalence to near record lows. Healton is currently focused on what lessons can be learned from the tobacco industry’s Master Settlement Agreement and applied to other public health issues, including opioids, gun violence, obesity, and global warming. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMp1802633