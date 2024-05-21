Cheryl London, D.V.M., Ph.D., ACVIM, is the Anne Engen and Dusty Professor of Comparative Oncology and associate dean for research and graduate education at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. London joined Tufts in 2016. She is director of Clinical Research Shared Resource, which oversees studies in client-owned animals at Cummings School. London oversees the Research Collaboration Team at the Tufts Clinical Translational Science Institute, working to catalyze broadly engaged team science. She is a research professor at the School of Medicine and is a member of the Immunology Graduate Program at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. London has ongoing collaborations with the Broad Institute, UMass Chan Medical School, Tufts Medical Center, MIT, and Tufts School of Medicine, as well as several projects with industry partners. These include immuno-oncology studies in the setting of osteosarcoma, and diffuse large B cell lymphoma and soft tissue sarcoma that involve spontaneous cancer in dogs to study novel strategies aimed at altering the tumor microenvironment and utilizing unique small molecule/immunotherapy combinations. London earned her D.V.M. at Cummings School, completed her residency in medical oncology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and received her Ph.D. in immunology at Harvard University, where she was also a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Pathology. Prior to joining Cummings School London was the Shackelford Professor at The Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and assistant professor at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.