He is an experienced Civil Engineer, Chartered Builder and Researcher with 28 years’ experience of all aspects of construction, including contracting, consultancy and research. Authored books include Design in Modular Construction and the RICS Future of UK Housebuilding, and he is an international expert witness for offsite/modular construction. He was recently invited to give evidence in person to the UK government’s Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee inquiry into MMC. More recently he has been researching old/aged RAAC (Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), including its structural performance and durability, in particular in NHS hospitals. He worked previously for Laing O’Rourke Civil Engineering and BRE and was the Lead Expert for construction on the UK Government’s Foresight Sustainable Energy Management and the Built Environment futures project.