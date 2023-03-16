Chris Goodier, PhD

Chris Goodier, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Construction Engineering and Materials

Expertise: Construction Engineering and MaterialsReinforced autoclaved aerated concreteoffsite/modular constructionmodern methods of constructionConcrete

He is an experienced Civil Engineer, Chartered Builder and Researcher with 28 years’ experience of all aspects of construction, including contracting, consultancy and research. 

Authored books include Design in Modular Construction and the RICS Future of UK Housebuilding, and he is an international expert witness for offsite/modular construction. He was recently invited to give evidence in person to the UK government’s Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee inquiry into MMC.

More recently he has been researching old/aged RAAC (Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), including its structural performance and durability, in particular in NHS hospitals.


He worked previously for Laing O’Rourke Civil Engineering and BRE and was the Lead Expert for construction on the UK Government’s Foresight Sustainable Energy Management and the Built Environment futures project.

Title

Cited By

Year

Interface management of offsite bathroom construction: A conceptual model

2

2023

A Requirements Validation Framework for Major Infrastructure Projects

2022

Key drivers for green building project financing in Ghana

17

2022

Long-term hybrid galvanic corrosion protection of reinforced-concrete structures

1

2022

Complexity identification in major infrastructure project information systems using graph theory

1

2022

Accelerating Early Age Properties of Ultra-Low Clinker Cements for Extrusion-Based 3D Printing

2022

The office of the future: Operational energy consumption in the post-pandemic era

16

2022

Durability variations in reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)–extended abstract

2022

An evaluation of repair mortars installed by worm-pump spraying

4

2020

Factors affecting the slump and strength development of geopolymer concrete

32

2020

The impact of accurately modelling corridor thermodynamics in the overheating risk assessment of multi-residential dwellings

9

2020

Assessing the application and limitations of a standardised overheating risk-assessment methodology in a real-world context

20

2020

The importance of infiltration pathways in assessing and modelling overheating risks in multi-residential buildings

8

2020

Corrosion risk assessment of structural concrete with coarse crushed concrete aggregate

2

2020

Alternative quality control of steel fibre reinforced sprayed concrete (SFRSC)

12

2019

Modularisation and offsite in engineering construction: an early decision-support tool

20

2019

Nanomaterials in construction–what is being used, and where?

45

2019

Lean approach in precast concrete component production

20

2019

Felkészülés az olajcsúcsra: mit tanulhatunk Kuba „különleges időszakából”?

2019

Development of self-compacting concrete

2

2019

