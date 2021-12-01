Chris Lucier is the Director of Partner Relationships at Othot, leveraging over 20 years of experience in admissions and strategic enrollment management to help colleges and universities adopt data-driven decision making in addressing enrollment and student’s success challenges. Before joining Othot in 2019, Chris was the vice president for Enrollment Management at the University of Delaware (UD) where he developed, implemented, assessed, and refined a management strategy to mitigate the challenges presented by a volatile enrollment environment. In this capacity, he was responsible for undergraduate admissions, the registrar’s office, and student financial services. Prior to UD, he was the vice president for enrollment management at the University of Vermont, where he developed and shaped the overall enrollment strategy and implemented operational programs to recruit, admit, retain and graduate undergraduate students. In 2001, after a 21-year career as an US Army Officer, Chris started his career in higher education as Director of Recruitment & Operations in the University of Michigan Office of Undergraduate Admissions. Chris received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and a Master of Public Administration degree from Western Kentucky University. He is a graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College.