Dr Christopher Morris is a Teaching Fellow in the School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation at the University of Portsmouth. He is a member of the Portsmouth Military Education team and specialises in international relations and military strategy.

Dr Morris previously worked for the institute of policing at Staffordshire University where he developed and taught a range of courses. He has scholarly experience across law, international relations and military tactics and their application on the modern battlefield.

He has extensive media experience producing a number of written articles for The Conversation, providing expert comment to national and international newspapers and giving interviews to global radio and TV stations.