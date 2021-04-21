Christian Sundquist is the Director of Faculty Research and Scholarship at Albany Law School where he teaches evidence, criminal law, criminal procedure, and critical race theory courses. He was awarded the 2016 Distinguished Educator for Excellence in Scholarship award at Albany Law School, and received an appointment as an affiliate Professor of Psychology with the University at Albany, SUNY to pursue interdisciplinary research on issues of genetic evidence, racial inequality and jury decision-making. He was named one of the leading scholars on issues of technology, race and innovation by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, and has published and presented widely on a variety of issues in the fields of evidence law, criminal justice, federal courts and bioethics. His publications appear in numerous academic journals, including the Harvard Blackletter Law Journal, the Annals of Health Law, the N.Y.U. Annual Survey of American Law, the Denver Law Review, the_Columbia Journal on Race and Law, the Washington and Lee Journal of Civil Rights, and the Georgetown Journal on Poverty Law and Policy. He was a Visiting Scholar with the prestigious Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and currently serves as Chair-Elect for both the American Association of Law Schools’ Minority Groups and Evidence sections. He recently co-founded The Institute for Racial Justice Research and Advocacy (www.raceandlaw.org), for which he serves as a Co-Director, and was appointed in August 2020 to the New York State Bar Association Task Force on Racial Justice. Before entering academia Professor Sundquist practiced in the Litigation and Intellectual Property groups at Chadbourne & Parke LLP (now a part of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP) in New York, N.Y., while developing a significant pro bono practice on immigration and asylum matters.