Dr. Chris Walzer is a wildlife veterinarian, Executive Director of Wildlife Health at the Wildlife Conservation Society (wcs.org) University Professor and Chair for Conservation Medicine at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, Austria. Chris is a creative interdisciplinary idea initiator and problem solver; critical and strategic conservationist; non-territorial worker and indefatigable optimist. He has internationally recognized hands-on expertise working with wildlife, especially wild equids and carnivores, gained from combined years of work and research in Europe, Asia and Africa. Chris has a very diverse international research track record with some 350 + scientific publications to his name. He is sought as a consultant in wildlife and conservation matters by various organizations such as WWF, UNDP, WCS, Panthera, OIKOS, SOS Rhino, World Bank, and several other GO’s; NGOs and universities. Based on some 20+ years of work experience in zoological institutions, Chris regularly consults zoological institutions on all aspects of animal husbandry, veterinary medicine, collection planning, enclosure design, and conservation research. Over the past years, Chris has successfully managed numerous large multi-national research teams with varied funding sources such as the EU and the Austrian Research Fund.